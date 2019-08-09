Fisherman, senior construction project manager and friend to all, Richard Morgan died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. He was born Oct. 15, 1938 in Buffalo, New York, the oldest of three children.
It wasn’t until he moved to California years later that he met the love of his life Sharon. They were married May 19, 1973, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Their marriage lasted over 46 years and was full of love and many, many adventures.
Richard was a senior project manager for building large projects including Denny’s restaurants, Starbucks coffee shops and other restaurant and hotel projects. He put an electrical panel in Apollo 9. His travels took him all over the Continental United States, Alaska, Canada and Japan.
When Richard wasn’t spending precious time with his family and building restaurants, you could find him fishing near and far. Deep sea fishing was a favorite of Richard and his son, Ken. He fished every lake he could find – from Canada to Mexico. While fishing was an adventure in itself – Richard especially loved it because it was a way for him to draw closer to friends and family. Richard’s sister Debbie gained her love of fishing and fishing skills from her big brother Richard.
His friends and family will dearly miss him and hearing his stories from his travels and fishing trips. He would talk of the time when you could go see a movie, get popcorn and a pop for just .25 cents. His long, beautiful life spanned almost 81 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon; son Ken; two grandchildren Ashley and Brandon; four nieces and great nephews.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
