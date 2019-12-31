Richard Powers, 57, entered into eternal rest Dec. 7, 2019, in Show Low, surrounded by family and many friends. He was born in Phoenix to Bill and Katherine Powers, who both preceded him in death.
Richard lived most of his life in Queen Creek, where he raised his family. Richard and his wife of 33 years, Melody Powers, moved to Concho, in 2005, where he continued to be a man of all trades. Richard loved to build things. His love for carpentry was the result of learning from his grandfather. There was not much Richard could not do with his own two hands and mind. Richard touched many lives because he was a caring and generous man that would help anyone with anything he could. He will be truly missed by many. Just his laughter would light up a room. "I'm already missing you my love, until we meet again. R.I.P."
Richard is survived by his wife, Melody Powers; three children, Cory of Apache Junction, Chad Powers of Concho, Melissa Coburn (Joe Ward) of Kentucky; brother Steve Green (Karen) of New Mexico; six grandchildren: Justin and Nevaeh Powers of Apache Junction, Austin, Brandon, Kaylee and Desirae Coburn of Kentucky.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
