Richard Ramey

RAmey

Richard (Butch) Rholen Ramey returned to his heavenly home on September 7, 2021. Butch was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 5, 1950 and called many cities in Arizona home including Flagstaff, Page and Saint Johns. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints located at 2000 W. Cleveland Street, Saint Johns, AZ 85936. Please visit www.butchramey.com to leave condolences, memories and more information on his life.

