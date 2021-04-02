Richard Roberson

Richard L. “Robbie” Roberson, aka “Sweetie”, 86, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 in Springerville. He was born December 14, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Richard served his country in the United States Navy from 1953-1957 where he spent 2 years and 10 months stateside and the last 14 months as the radio operator on the battleship, USS Hollister.
In 1979 while working on the Coronado Generating Plant as an electrician, he met Ruth, “RC” Holm. They were married in 1985. He also worked on the Palo Verde Plant and in Tooele, Utah at the Ammunition Disposal Plant and many other places. He belonged to the IBEW and was also a mason.
He loved and was loved by his wife, Ruth C. “RC” Roberson. He was kind and gentle.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth C. “RC” Roberson, daughter, Kathy Roberson Pierce, Georgia; step-children, Tony Hill, South Carolina; Greg Hill, Georgia, Arliena M. Holm, Oregon; Steven F. Holm, Oregon; and 6 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Roberson and brother, Cecil.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Richard’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.