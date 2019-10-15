Richard Rupkey Sr.

Rick was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Phoenix. His parents, Harold (Dutch) and Alice Rupkey raised him in Lakeside/Pinetop.
Rick spent his childhood in the White Mountains until his family relocated to Holbrook, where he maintains a wide circle of friends. He went on to graduate with an associates degree from Phoenix College and then earned his B.A. from the University of Arizona in philosophy. While attending the U of A, he joined the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, an association he nurtured until his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana Joy Rupkey; son Rick II (Caroline, Allison, Ian and Corina); two daughters Krista Horn (Ryan, George and Riley) and Katherina Kobylanski (Keith, Kayla and Korbyn); cousins Rebecca, Kathryn, Ruth and Bridwell.
He was a serial entrepreneur who founded many different businesses, most notably University Termite and Pest Control which still operates today. He was a member of Desert Hope Lutheran Church. He was a beloved husband, a wonderful father, a leader/mentor/coach and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Desert Hope Lutheran Church, 7474 E Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85710.
