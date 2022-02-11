Richard D. Stewart 95, of Gilbert, Az. Formerly of Showlow, Az. Passed from this life February 5th in Gilbert, Az. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ethel and second wife Bertha. Richard was born in Michigan and moved to Arizona in 1953. Richard worked as a roofer And carpenter, and was a World War II veteran. Richard was at one time a commander of the American Legion in Apache Junction and loved his time as a member of the White Mountain Sheriffs Posse. Richard was survived by his children Victoria Miller and husband Richard of Gilbert, Az. John Stewart of Cleveland,Ok. Peggy Stewart and husband Jim of Mesa, Az. Robin Coleman of Showlow, Az. Stepsons Vernon Ellerbe and wife Claudine of Showlow and Jim Ellerbe of California. He is also survived by his 14 Grandchildren, and 12 Great Grandchildren.

