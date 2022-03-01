Richard Udall

Richard Gerry “Dick” Udall, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Eagar, Arizona, February 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Myrna and sons. Richard was born May 10, 1934 in Eagar, the son of Karl Gaius Udall and Blanche Septemma Layton.
Richard and the love of his life, Myrna, eloped to Reserve, New Mexico where they were married 69 years ago, January 10, 1953. On June 8th of the same year, they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised 5 sons. Richard was a dedicated father and active member of the church, serving in various callings throughout his life.
Richard found great joy in “work.” He was a successful businessman and rancher and actively involved in his local community and state. He opened the first two successful fast-food restaurants in Springerville (the Dairy Creme and Stake Out). He was actively involved in the Republican Party where he served as Precinct Committeeman for several years and as the State Vice-Chair of the Young Republicans. He served as a former Board Chairman of the Round Valley Consolidated School District, President of the Round Valley Water Users Association, former Chairman of the Apache Natural Resources Conservation District, former member of the Farmers Home Administration County Committee and former Chairman, County Committee of the Ag. Stabilization & Conservation Service; during the Reagan and Bush administration. Most recently, Richard served with Myrna as University of Arizona representatives of the “Council for Agricultural Research Extension & Teaching” or CARET, where they served for over two decades. Richard was also the recipient of numerous awards; the latest being inducted into the Arizona Farming & Ranching Hall of Fame in 2010.
Richard was a skilled pilot and loved to fly, following in his older brother Ted’s footsteps. His nickname to many friends was “Commando,” due to his flying prowess. He flew for years and was well known for his smooth “Dick Udall” landings. He was fortunate to take Myrna and friends and fly to Panama and places in between and beyond. After flying, work was where he found much joy. He loved accomplishing hard tasks which often required innovative thought and skilled hands, which he was blessed to have. He also loved traveling to new places and was fortunate to make it to all 50 States.
Richard is survived by his wife, Myrna and 5 sons, Morgan Udall, Nolan (Renae) Udall, Jeff (Darla) Udall, Ted Udall, Chris Udall, 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Blanche and his siblings, Gaius, Stanley, Ted, Ruth and Gay.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Amity building, 576 W. School Bus Road, Eagar, Arizona, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Richard’s family, visit www. burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
