Richard Walpole passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Congestive Heart Failure, on October 3, 2020, with his family and caretaker/companion (Alex) by his side. Richard was born in Safford, Arizona on April 24, 1941 to Erma Mathews and Richard Walpole.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, John and George Walpole, his sons Dean and Shane Walpole, and his grandson Allan Walpole.
He leaves his wife Ronda Walpole; son, Allan Walpole (Trena); daughters, Tiffany Floyd (Robert) and Heather Patterson; brother, Bill Walpole (Peggy), three sister-in-laws, Cheri Greenwade, Jan Long (Dick), and Nancy Dake (Art Snell); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who he loved with all his heart.
Richard built a multi-facet construction company with his partner and best friend Ron McGee. When he retired, he became a restaurateur with his partners Ron and Thin Thai, joining the “Licano’s” family in Show Low, Arizona. He was a true cowboy with a passion for horses. He ran a 60-acre ranch with the help of Patricia and Martin Rodriguez, who were regarded as family. He raised cattle and bred cutting horses while supporting his wife’s obsession with “all animals.”
He was known for “the smile” that could brighten the room and embracing all he knew as family. He was passionate about his impressive collection of vintage cars, tractors, trains and music. He is also well known for driving fast and reckless, supporting his longtime friend, Andy Val’s Auto Body Shop. He couldn’t have loved harder or been loved more!
In lieu of flowers, Ronda and Richard would like donations to be sent to Timber Mesa Fire and Medical, Station 17, for the Christmas Toy Drive.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
