Richard Yardley of Turkey Creek, Arizona peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 12, 2020 at his home. He was 82. Richard was born on July 15, 1938 in Whiteriver, Arizona to his parents the late, Isaac and Hannah (Keyes) Yardley.
Richard married the love of his life, Shirley Baylish, in Tucson, Arizona and together they shared 61 years of wedded bliss. They enjoyed watching wrestling and westerns with each other.
Richard made many traditional crafts for many Sunrise Dances. He worked with leather craft as well as hunting and passing along the many traditions to his children and grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; 4 children, Vikki (Minor Jr.) Classay, Rhonda (Reagan) Declay, Rodney (Bridget) Yardley and Nathaniel (Terria) Yardley, Sr.; 3 traditional Goddaughters, Jackie Sedillo, Shawna Alchesay and Flora Ethelbah; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Yardley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~Show Low with the graveside service to follow at the Pinon Tree Cemetery in Turkey Creek, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
