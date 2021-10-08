Rick King passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2021; he was 68. He is survived by his wife Judy of 26 years, his mother Peggy King, (90 yrs.), two sisters; Lori and Pam, one son, Steve, one daughter Tasia and two stepsons; Dustin and Derek Douthit; Rick had nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Rick King was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 15, 1953. Rick served in the Air Force for 10 years as an aircraft mechanic. He lived and worked in Alaska, Texas and Canada in the petroleum industry for 30 years. Rick and Judy moved to Arizona in 2009. They settled in Overgaard in 2013 where they built their small ranch complete with horse barn. On the ranch he was often busy driving his tractor. He most recently enjoyed riding with Judy on his horse Joe on our beautiful mountain trails.
He was a member of the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company 2016-2019. He loved the outdoors, and he was an adventurer, sailor, kayaker, skier and hiker.
Rick and Judy owned a 40’ classic boat for 17 years. He was a Maritime Boat Captain and loved sailing in the Northwest. Rick and Judy met and married in Alaska in 1995. They sailed between Puget Sound and the Gulf of Alaska four times. They had many adventures on their beloved schooner Freebird.
Rick is at the helm of his most beautiful voyage now and all ships need a captain...Rest in Peace Rick King, you are missed.
A Celebration of Life for Rick King will be held at Dream City White Mountain Church October16, 2020 at 11:30 am, 4703 Vallery Lane, Lakeside
