William “Rick” Richard Williams, 77, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at his home in St. Johns. He was born August 20, 1945 in Tucson, the son of Lloyd Williams and Minnie Carter.

Rick loved his garden and grew the best green chili around. He loved to raft white water and fish. He knew how to fix everything and loved his friends, family and all his animals. Rick served his country in the United States Army from 1972-1973 and was a site manager at SRP for 30 years, retiring in 2000. 

