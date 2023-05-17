William “Rick” Richard Williams, 77, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at his home in St. Johns. He was born August 20, 1945 in Tucson, the son of Lloyd Williams and Minnie Carter.
Rick loved his garden and grew the best green chili around. He loved to raft white water and fish. He knew how to fix everything and loved his friends, family and all his animals. Rick served his country in the United States Army from 1972-1973 and was a site manager at SRP for 30 years, retiring in 2000.
Rick’s passion was gardening, especially growing chili and roasting them while customers and friends stood around and watched and smelled the aroma. His second interest was white water rafting with his wife, Loree, and his rafting friends. He and Loree rafted the Grand Canyon twice and other rivers in the northwest. His next interest was the annual ride at the Punch Bowl on Escudilla the first weekend in October. Above all he cared for his wife and family and a couple of young men he also raised and taught. He was an outstanding man, husband, father and grandfather.
Rick is survived by his wife, Loree Williams, St. Johns; son, Michael Chad Williams, Maryland; daughter, Heather (Todd) Higginbotham, St. Johns; brother, Robert Wayne Williams, Tucson; sister, Betsy Williams Swall, San Diego, California; and grandchildren, Amelia Williams, Sage Williams and Karsin Higginbotham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gerry Wayne Williams and daughters, Melanie Williams and Holly Williams.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rick’s family and to view a full obituary, visit burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
