Ricky Adam Barraza, 39, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Scottsdale. He was born August 24, 1982, the youngest of four siblings, in Springerville, the son of Joe G. Barraza and Julia A. Moya.

Ricky was loved by many and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barraza family and 175 W. 3rd Place, Eagar, AZ 85925.

A memorial Mass was held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, followed by inurnment in the Springerville Cemetery.

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

