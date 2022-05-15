Snowflake boys, St. Johns girls win track titles The St. Johns girls track team held off rival Round Valley to win the Division 4 Arizona State Track Championship with 89 points. The Snowflake boys team used its depth to win the Division 3 title scoring in 11 different events.
