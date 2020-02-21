In loving memory of Rita Anne Byrd.
Rita was a local accountant (White Mountain Bookkeeping). She had many talents as a world-class seamstress, amazing cook and “hostess with the most-est.” Her greatest joy was to create beautiful space in her garden and home. She could never pass up a yard sale and always found a treasure.
Rita is survived by her loving husband, Cecil Max Byrd, children Scott (Mary Lou) Clifford, Kathleen (Perry) Copeland, Kelly Teach, Christin (Joe) Christopher; 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Stepchildren Rita Lucas, Sterling Byrd, Dindy Byrd, Sharla Sanderson; 16 step grandchildren; 16 step-great grandchildren, and four step great-great granchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings Gwen Dunbar, Christine Edminston, Rodney Sims, Peggy Kemp, Gail Deltalio, Deborah Heath, Wendy Sullivan.
Predeceased by parents Herbert Wendell and Irene Maxine Sims, brother Gerald Sims, sister Kathleen Sims, and beloved son Brent Lee Clifford.
"Yoodie Hoo, Thunder Lady. We’ll miss you."
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Show Low Stake Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, visit their website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
