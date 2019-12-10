Sister, “auntie” and grandma, Rita Paxson entered in to rest Dec. 5, 2019, in Globe after a short time being there. She was born Nov. 4, 1956, in Cedar Creek to Clarence and Eleanor Paxson.
Rita enjoyed fishing, helping others and caring for her nieces and nephews. The company of children brought her joy. She had many friends and spent time with them. She will be remembered by her family and friends as an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In her early years she worked for Tribal forestry and in the latter years, she was self employed cleaning homes.
Rita is survived by her three sisters, Marjorie Claw, Darlene Walker and Anita Parker; three brothers: Virgil Paxson, Isaac Paxson and Gary Paxson, and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A wake will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church fellowship hall. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the fellowship hall. Interment will be at the Red Hill Cemetery in Cedar Creek.
To leave condolences for the Paxson family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
