Rita Rinas

Rita Diane (Kilmer) Rinas, 74, of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona and McKinney, Texas, passed away January 2, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas, Texas with her husband and children by her side. She was born November 26, 1947, in Chillicothe, Illinois to Dale S. and Umbria M. (Droll) Kilmer.
Rita graduated in 1965 from Academy of our Lady in Peoria, Illinois, and is a 1968 graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Indianapolis, Indiana. In March 1968 she married John Michael Rinas in Indianapolis, Indiana, to whom she was married until her death.
Rita spent 40 years as a registered nurse, specializing in emergency room and intensive care environments before retiring to Chandler, Arizona. She was a perpetual optimist, always seeing and bringing out the best in those around her and making everyone who knew her better. She had incredible strength, patience and a kind heart but was not afraid to put you in your place when you deserved it! Rita was a true Matriarch, leading her family – of which she was immeasurably proud – with unassuming authority, unwavering love and an ability to teach you lessons you didn’t even know you needed to learn.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, volunteering and watching her grandchildren perform and play a variety of sports. An avid crafter all her life, many of Rita’s family and friends across the country will continue to cherish her woodworking, stained glass, needlepoint, crocheted, knitted and other handcrafted creations.
A devoted and beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Rita is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Rinas, and her children Amy M. Romano of Gilbert, AZ (children Claudia, Samuel and Jack); Stephen M. Rinas of Chicago, IL (wife Sara, children MacKensie, Paul, Joshua, Janelle and Jonathan); and Elizabeth A. Hitchcock of McKinney, TX (husband Matthew, children Colin and Luke). Mrs. Rinas is also survived by her sister-in-law Christine Kilmer, nephew Jason Kilmer (wife Tara), niece Claire Ramirez (husband Mark), sister-in-law Susan Farrell and niece Dawn Farrell, as well as five great nieces and nephews and a great, great niece.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale (1947), mother, Umbria (2000) and brother, Randall D. Kilmer (2020).
At her request, no services will be held. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life in March.
