Robert A. Press

Robert A. “Bob” Press Sr. of Show Low, died peacefully Oct. 1, 2019. He was a great man, loved by many, and will be remembered always for his love, dedication, and definitely - his sense of humor.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Madelyn Webb, father Paul Press and brother Paul Phillip Press.
He is survived by his life-long sweetheart, Mae Press and his children: Glenn Stephens-Press, Robert Press Jr. (Peggy), Frank Press and Madelyn Stearns (Russell). He was proud grandfather to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Though he is gone from this world, his legacy lives on in the many lives he touched. "We look forward to seeing him again." At Robert’s request, please donate to Disabled American Veterans in lieu of sending flowers, or casseroles.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
