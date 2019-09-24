Robert Atkins

Robert Joseph Atkins, 86 resident of Show Low died Sept. 10, 2019, of complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He passed from this life here on earth into Jesus arms in heaven while sleeping peacefully in his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
He graduated from high school and went to work on the Soo Locks, working for the Bureau of Reclamation. Bob did his two-year stint in the Army and then in 1956 got married to Patricia May Calder. He worked and lived in Michigan, Arizona, Washington and Utah as his job required and retired in the late '80s. After that he was able to camp, travel, fish, garden, woodworking and just generally "putz" around. He was always the happiest helping someone with their carpentry/fixup issues. He lived a long and happy life.
He married Patricia May Calder was survived by all of his children: Debbi L. Crowl (Michael), Joseph D Atkins (Ruth) and Jill A Riley (Bill, also deceased); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, Walter Douglas Atkins and Velma Josephine Fletcher and his wife, Patricia May Calder.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 27, at Palmcroft Church at 15825 N 35th Ave. in Phoenix, with a reception following. Address will be provided at the memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.