James Robert Boggs Jr, 57, of Paulden, Arizona died on July 9, 2020 in his home. He was born in Saugus, California on June 25, 1963.
He is survived by three daughters - Coressa, Nichole, and Debra and by 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers - Allan and Charley and three sisters - Chelsey, Candice and Crystal. He is also survived by his father, Jim Boggs and his grandmother, Dorothy Boggs.
The funeral arrangements and Celebration of Life are to be determined.
