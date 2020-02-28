Robert Brandt

Robert Henry Brandt was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He spent his early years on a small farm in Carthage, Indiana.
After his father died, his mother moved the family to San Diego, California, in the late '60s. They settled in Mission Bay and he attended Mission Bay High School. After high school, Robert spent two years in the Air Force and then went to work as an auto mechanic.
He became a master mechanic and taught other mechanics until he retired in 2018. Robert’s life can best be described in his own words after his retirement , "I ended a forty-plus year career but before I was through I got to live and work in seven states and about 20 different cities and met hundreds of memorable people."
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Willard Brandt and mother Doris Elofson Brandt.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Brandt and two sisters, Marsha Quantarrow and Jennifer Manfredi.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
