Robert Casto

Robert W. Casto died on March 14, 2021, at home in Holbrook. He was born on April 18, 1950, to Theodore and Mary Casto.
He is survived by his wife, Dani Casto of 46 years; daughters Hazey (Matt) and Shaina (Corey); son Michael (Andrea); grandchildren Jordan, Kylie, Kailynn, Lauren, Clayton, Alli, Laci and Hayli; great-grandchildren Bexlee, Brelynn and Brazos; sister Bonnie Eker; and brother Ted Casto.
He was preceded in death by his son Logan T. Casto and sister Linda Henry.
If you wish to share condolences with the Casto Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.