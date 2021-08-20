Robert Erman Sr.

Robert Erman Sr.

Robert M. Erman Sr., 70, went to be with God and family on August 7, 2021, in Lakeside, AZ, with his family by his side. He was born on February 16, 1949, in Waukegan, IL, to Anna Shoemaker. Here in the white mountains, you could always find him flying one of his many drones, tinkering with the latest R/C vehicles or using his incredible building skills to transform any area, above and beyond anyone's expectation or vision. Unbeknownst to most was his military service. A member of the special force's unit, Green Beret, "before the song made it cool" and serving on the 101st Airborne Army Division. He received 1 Purple Heart and 3 Oak leaf clusters during his time in Vietnam, amongst many other awards and metals. His infectious smile will forever be missed, but not forgotten. Robert is survived by his son Robert Erman, Jr. and grandson Colton Wyatt Erman. Per his request, he will be cremated, and a small service will be held at the Mountain Dr. residence in Lakeside, on August 20, 2021. Arrangements by Silver Creek Mortuary Pinetop.

