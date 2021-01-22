Robert Ervien

Robert "Dale" Ervien, loving husband and father, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Dale was born on January 1, 1939 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was raised in New Mexico and Arizona and graduated from Snowflake High School. He married his high school sweetheart Ethelyn Ervien on October 26, 1957. After working in the log woods, he returned to school and graduated with distinction from both Mesa Community College and Brigham Young University. He worked in logging, construction and was a gifted mechanic. Dale joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 18 where he served in numerous callings throughout his life. He loved his family, fishing, the outdoors and was an amazing storyteller.
He is preceded in death by his eternal companion, Ethelyn Ervien; his parents, Robert P. Ervien and Audrey Rath; and his sister, Judy Ervien. He is survived by his six children: Amy (Jack) Branin, Julie (Mel) Willis, Dale (Nan) Ervien II, Billy (Lyndee) Ervien, Megan (Mike) Bowman, and Amanda (Marshall Keelan) Ervien, 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and sisters, JoAnn Parsons, Janice Meek and Gwen Erwin.
The funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Pioneer Park Chapel, 421 N. Main Street, Snowflake, AZ, 85937, where the visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
If you wish to share condolences with the Ervien Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
