Longtime resident (40 years) of Pinetop Robert James Gahagan, 69, died Aug. 21, 2019, of cancer in Tucson. He was born in Manhattan, New York.
Robert served two tours in the Vietnam War, U.S. Army.
He is survived by his children, Justin (and Dioare), Colin (and Denae) and Christi; “grand-monsters” Tiffany, Kevin, Jimmy, Eliusi, Ezabella, Iris, Brody, Coden and LinNea; and sisters Kathleen, Patricia and Maureen
He was preceded in death by by his wife of 35 years, Lesley (Gomez), daughter Kathleen (Katie), at 19 years old, mother Agnes and his friend and brother-in-law, Richard Gomez.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12, commencing at 3:03 p.m. at Casa Molina, 6225 E Speedway, in Tucson.
See Facebook for more detailed Obituary - search for "Robert Gahagan."
