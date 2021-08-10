Robert Glancy III

Robert Clifford Glancy III looked peaceful as he went to be with the Lord at Summit Hospital’s ICU in Show Low, AZ on July 30, 2021. He was born October 26, 1943 to Robert Clifford Glancy Jr. and Carrie Reid in Atlanta, GA.
Robert was a Vietnam War Veteran who served his country as a Fire Control Tech-2nd Class Petty Officer in the Navy from 1963 to 1967. He married Frances Marie Glancy in Pinetop, AZ. You would always find him handing out flashlights to ‘light up the world’. He always wanted to help others and was always telling jokes to bring a smile to others.
He leaves behind his wife: Frances Marie Glancy; sisters: Carol Nuss (Colorado) and Sharon Kay (Pennsylvania); children: Debbie Mendez (Nevada), Rob Glancy (Virginia) and Jennifer Gray (Texas) and a grandson Everett Gray (Texas).
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Glancy Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
Bob had a big heart and was one of the nicest guys you would ever meet. Rest In Peace Bob Glancy
I knew Bob because of my angel bride who passed Dec of 2014. He had done work for the Pinetop./Lakes Homeowners Assoc. for awhile where Brenda met him. She did not get out much but loved to talk to people especially really nice people she met. From there I would see him in Pinetop Office and Art, the Post Office and Ace Hardware. He was one of greatest people we met and got to know in the White Mountains. Now back in Tucson, I am saddened to find this. RIP Bob Glancy!
