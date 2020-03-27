Robert Gurley

Robert Gerald Gurley, born, Nov. 14, 1949 in Osceola, Arkansas to Robert Gerald Gurley and Ann Pauline Franks, passed away from this life, Saturday, March 21, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. His last words brought laughter as he joked with a friend. He said to him, “Well, there is your ugly face!” Those who knew him will not be surprised to hear that.
He was preceded in death by his son, Josiah Michael Gurley and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Gurley. They were married Nov. 15, 2008 and made their home here in the White Mountains where they loved to be. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Jenna Liska (Michael) Gallagher, Scottsdale and her son, Sterling Zachary (Louisa) Liska, El Cerrito, California and his only brother, Donald Lee Gurley, Yukon, Oklahoma.
Robert was compassionate and giving; always willing to help those in need, which endeared him to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was a combat vet who served in Vietnam where he distinguished himself. He earned an Army Commendation Medal with a Valor Device for his heroism in saving the life of a comrade. He was a true patriot who served honorably in the fight to defend freedom.
He had a thirst for knowledge and spent much time reading and learning. He was a journeyman carpenter, auto mechanic and for short while, a trucker. In addition he had acquired skills in plumbing and electricity.
For recreation he enjoyed hunting and fishing mostly because he liked being in the outdoors. He avoided big cities and large crowds.
Robert was a loving husband and father and loyal friend. He loved the Lord and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was valiant in his testimony and could and often did, talk with anyone about it.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Robert’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
