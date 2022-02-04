Robert Hale

Robert Milton Hale, 82, passed away January 26, 2022, at his home in White Mountain Lakes, Arizona.

Robert is survived by his life partner of 36 years, Suzanne Richards, four children, two stepdaughters, nine grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2pm at the White Mountain Moose Lodge #2650, 145 N. White Mountain Rd. in show Low, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

