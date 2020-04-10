Robert Hastings

Robert William Hastings, 80, died March 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Bob was born May 4, 1939, in Solomonville to (William) Grant and (Mary) Stella Hastings.
After graduating from Mesa High in 1957, Bob attended The Church College of Hawaii and BYU studying electrical engineering, math, and graduating from BYU with a degree in journalism. Bob served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand.
Bob worked for Motorola, Honeywell, and Sprint as well as freelancing, doing technical writing, and SEO. He enjoyed camping, hiking, photography, and gardening. Bob married Susan D'Andrea in 1973 in the Mesa Temple. They were married for 46 years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Susan; seven children: Rebecca, Elizabeth, Lisa, Daniel, Michael, Matthew, and Heather along with their spouses; and nine grandchildren; as well as his brother and wife: Dave and Norma Hastings; and his sister and her husband: Ann and LeRoy Maready. Bob was a soft spoken, gentleman with a deep love for his Savior.
A graveside service was held at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, March 23, 2020.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Hastings family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
