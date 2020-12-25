Robert Howard

Gone but not forgotten,
Although we are apart.
Your spirit lives within me,
Forever in my heart.
Robert (Bob) Howard of Taylor, Arizona passed away Dec. 12, 2020. Bob was born in Case Grande, Arizona on Sept. 24, 1951. Bob's passion was woodworking. He worked as a finish carpenter till retiring in 2013.
Bob is survived by his wife Marsha Hawkinson; daughters; Brandy (Steve) Smith; Billi Jo (Tyke) Seals; Jessica Howard; brother Sid (Anna) Howard; sister Charlene (Ty) Aldinger; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Per Bob's request there will be no services. He will be laid to rest in South Dakota in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.