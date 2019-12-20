Robert Humphreys

Robert “Bob” Judson Humphreys, 74, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home in St. Johns. He was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Wickenburg, the son of Judson Ray Humphreys and Mable Adelia Chapman Humphreys.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. He loved serving in the Snowflake Temple and especially loved teaching children in Primary. He taught many children the Gospel of Jesus Christ for eight wonderful years. Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1966 and was a control room operator for TEP, retiring in 2002.
Bob loved his home and named the place “Humphreys Heaven.” He loved our Savior Jesus Christ and always tried to be like him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Laura Humphreys of St. Johns; son Bobby Humphreys of Silver City, New Mexico; daughters: Amber Humphreys of Concho; Amy Midgett of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland; brothers: Don Humphreys, Ron Humphreys, Calvin Humphreys and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kevin Alan Thomas.
Interment was held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown building.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bob’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
