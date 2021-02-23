Robert Ivins

Robert George Ivins of Cibecue, Arizona entered eternal life on February 11, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. He was 62. Robert was born on June 29, 1958 in Cibecue to his parents, George Ivins and Irene (Nagle) Murphy.
Robert enlisted in the United States Army before being Honorably discharged. He also served in the National Guard. "Bob" (as he was known to many) was always joking and teasing his children and grandchildren. He was very outgoing and always looking out for others. A very caring and humble man he was always smiling.
He enjoyed bareback riding in rodeos, stream fishing, the outdoors, hunting and wood cutting. Bob had strong faith in God and was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his companion, Joyce Kreuger; children, Philbert Beatty, Gerald Begay, Ira Ivins, Eli Ivins and Jarom Ivins; step-daughter, Sheila Pope and Step-son Victorio Pope; siblings, Ricky Dean Ivins, Josephine Haven and Rebecca Thomas as well as 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father George Ivins, his parents Irene (Nagle) Murphy, step-father, Alvin Murphy, son Elijah Ivins; brothers, Casey, Marvin and Ervin Ivins; sisters, Alvita Murphy, Delta Murphy and Rolletta Cromwell.
A viewing will be held 10:00A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary Show Low. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Upper Cibecue Plot.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.