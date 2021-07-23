Robert Jackson

Robert James "Rob" Jackson unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home in St. Johns, Apache County, Arizona. He was 47 years old. Rob was born on Monday, December 10, 1973, in Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona to his parents, L.T. and Sally Ann (Russ) Jackson.
Though born in Phoenix, he was reared in the Winslow and White Mountain area of the state. He was a member of Blue Ridge High School's Class of 1993. Rob was passionate about his family. His family meant everything to him. He was a loving husband to his wife, devoted son to his parents, a good brother to his siblings and a great example to his stepchildren. In 2018, Rob moved to St. Johns, Arizona, where he has, since, lived with his forever sweetheart.
Anyone who knew Rob, knew he loved his dog, Ellie. She went with him on many car rides. He was an avid outdoorsman and went on countless hunting and fishing trips with family and friends where they always enjoyed camping. He loved riding his motorcycle and four-wheeler but loved driving his Jeep most of all. Throughout his life, Rob enjoyed listening to his classic rock music.
Rob is survived by his wife, Geneva Lee (Honea) Jackson; stepchildren: Everett Tapia, Nicholas (Dawn) Tapia, Adalynn Honea; father and mother, L.T. and Sally Jackson; sister, Amy (Jason) Harrison; brother, Travis (Kimberly) Jackson, numerous nieces and nephews. Anyone who had the privilege to call him "friend" will miss him too.
The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The concluding service and cowboy interment will immediately follow at the Burton Cemetery in Burton, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
