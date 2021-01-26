Robert James

On January 14, 2021, Robert Lee James went home to be with the Lord. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He was born May 21, 1949 in lower Greasewood.
Robert attended the Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. Robert was a man of few words and loved to read his bible. He was a proud member of the I.B.E.W Local #640 electricians union for 19 years.
Robert was survived by the love of his life of 49 years, Bernice; sons, Wilfred Bahe and Marvin James; daughters, Manualita (Revis) Peaches and Bernita (Tom) Goldtooth and sister, Linda Yazzie. Robert had 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Lee James and Charley Kanuho; daughter, Vernita Zospah; brother, Wilson James and sisters Alta Segina and Betty Claw.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our family and friends, we will hold services at a later date.
The James Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for all the condolences, prayers and donation during this difficult time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
