Robert Johnston

Robert Alan Johnston went to be with Lord on Jan. 20, 2021. He passed away suddenly in Gilbert, Arizona, after a long battle of illness. Robert was born on August 20, 1972 to parents Earl and Kathleen Johnston.
He lived in Snowflake while growing up. He loved to play sports especially football, basketball, and baseball. He was an amazing pitcher! He loved to do crafts, especially making T-shirts. He loved coaching young kids to play sports well. On Sept. 22, 1995, he married Kimberly Smith and they had four kids (three girls and a boy). He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was very active and served in several callings. He worked for Yellowhair Buckles as an office manager.
Robert is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his daughters, Colette, Hailee, and Maren; and his son, Evan. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda and Susie, by his brothers Joseph and Jimmy. And by many other relatives on both sides of his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Earl Johnston; his mother, Kathleen Johnston; his sister, Christine, his brother, Ray, and his brother, William, his grandparents on both parents sides, some aunts and uncles on both sides of his family and cousins on both sides of his family.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Snowflake Stake Center, 48 Main Street, Snowflake, AZ 85937.
Arrangements by Silver Creek Mortuary.
