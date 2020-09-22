Robert Jones

Our brother Bob, Robert Leon Jones, was taken before his time on August 30, in the late afternoon. Those that knew Bob remember him as a very kind, caring human being who accomplished a great deal during his short time on earth. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a brother and a son. He served his country as a Green Beret, a Paratrooper and a medic in the Special Forces.
He was an avid hiker with a special love for the Grand Canyon. Bob loved nature, animals, his friends and family. He had a big heart and was larger than life itself. If you were a friend of Bob’s, you were a friend for life.
He made everyone feel like they mattered. He had a great sense of humor and a talent for writing poetry and stories that were usually about a loved one or an experience of his. He was a great storyteller who could captivate you for hours! A more wild but kind spirit you will never meet.
A celebration of life will be held at the pavilion in Taylor at the rodeo grounds on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020.
Honor guard will start us off at 9:30. Memories will be shared at 10. Luncheon for close friends and family will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.