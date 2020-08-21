Robert Lane

Robert Stuart Lane of Tucson, Arizona, was called up to rest on June 20, 2020. Bob was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, as the third of four children by his late parents Marcia Cahaley and Don Lane.
In 1968, Bob enlisted in the Army as a combat diesel mechanic and served in the Vietnam War oversees from 1968-1972 before returning home and taking a job at Pepperidge Farms as a commercial baker. In 1974, he moved to Tucson, where he met his previous wife Randi. Together they ran a wedding boutique. Bob went on to work as a pool building apprentice for John Whittaker and met his partner of 27 years, Rhonda Buckley. The two shared a daughter, Samantha Lane. In 1986, Bob created Lane Shotcrete, Inc., his favorite achievement of 35+ years. His business partner and friend, John Hawkes has been by his side 31 of those years and is continuing his legacy in the industry.
Bob began his eternal chapter exactly as he would have wanted; unexpectedly, early in the morning at his vacation home he built, and with “mud” scheduled Monday morning. Bob was a pioneer of the shotcrete industry and was not afraid to call it like he saw it. He possessed all the qualities of a good, strong man and would frequently help those in need. Practical jokes, sarcasm and searing wit were commonplace and to know him was to respect and love him. Bob was a humble man who never took success for granted and worked harder than anyone. He will be missed beyond words by family, friends and colleagues. Bob is survived by his only child Samantha Lane, his younger sister Sue Lane, and his older brother Scott Lane. He is preceded by his oldest brother Don Lane.
For friends and colleagues in the White Mountains, join us for a celebration of life held September 6, at his cabin from 4 - 6 p.m. Tucson friends and colleagues are invited to attend the celebration on September 27, at Union Public House from 4 - 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.