It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Michael Locke announce his passing. Bob was born on September 24th, 1957, and passed away December 18th, 2022.

Bob is survived by his siblings and grandchildren. He was very loved in his lifetime and is sorely missed by those left behind.

