Robert Eugene Moore, born September 7, 1941, in El Centro, California, passed March 31, 2022.

He is survived by wife, Roberta Raulston; daughter, Pat Rivera; son, Robert Moore Jr.; several brothers, sisters, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for 45 years and a member of the Show Low Senior Patrol for 3+ years.

Memorial Services will be held April 19, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 805 Whipple St., Show Low, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.