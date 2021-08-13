Robert Schultz

On Sunday, July 4,2021, Robert “Bob” C Schultz, 77, peacefully went to be with
the Lord, while residing in Show Low, Arizona. Born February 17, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward J and Lenora Schultz of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his son Charles T Schultz.
Bob is survived by his wife Susan, brother Richard E Schultz, former wife Mary Schultz, son Mark A Schultz, daughter Lisa M Schultz, grandchildren Savannah, Seth, Sierra, Haylee, Haydin and great-granddaughters Bella, Luna, and Leslie. He was also greatly loved by daughter-in-law Fabienne A Bruno and several nieces and nephews. Always known as Bob, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran who enjoyed being outdoors, riding horses and his motorcycle, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the CMA, High Country Riders. He loved the Lord and was a patriot at heart. He always had a positive attitude, treasured listening to music, and had a compassionate spirit.
A public memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E McNeil, Show Low, Az, at noon, August 21. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Baptist Missions would be appreciated.
Love you Always and “Forever Young”.
