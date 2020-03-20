Robert (Bob) C. Small died March 12, 2020. He was born June 12, 1932, in Auburn Maine, to Charles Henry Small and Frances Belle Ordway.
Bob spent his early years in Maine. He served in the marines, after which he moved to Arizona and worked 25 years at Garret/Allied-Signal. Bob was active in his community and church and loved riding and caring for his horses.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elaine; sons, Greg King and Robert Small Jr.; daughters, Barbara (Rich) Fleshman and Kathy Evan; stepdaughter Donna (Jeff) Bohlman; and brothers Richard and Charles Small.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be held Monday March 23, at the Mesa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's name to St. Jude (www.stjude.org)
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
