Robert Stephenson

Robert “Bobby” Thomas Stephenson, 63, of Goodyear, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He was born August 24, 1957, in Prineville, Oregon, to Thomas and Patricia Stephenson. His family moved to Lakeside, Arizona in 1968. After graduating from Blue Ridge High School in 1976, and later from Eastern Arizona University, he fell in love with his eternal companion, Delauna. They were married on August 1, 1981. They welcomed four daughters, Brandy, Britney, Brianne and Brooke.
Bobby started his career as a police officer with Show Low Police Department and Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. He landed his dream job as a patrolman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) in 1985. He loved being a patrolman. He would always say “it wasn’t a job; it was who he was.” His first duty station was in Page. In 1989, he transferred to Show Low, where he patrolled the roads until 2003 when he transferred to the Phoenix-based Vehicular Crimes Unit. He stayed there until he retired in 2008. Following his retirement with DPS, Bobby worked for El Mirage Police Department for seven years.
He is survived by his bride of 39 years, Delauna of Goodyear; daughters Brandy (Joel) of Goodyear, Britney (Brian) of Loma, Colorado, and Brianne (Tim) of Spring, Texas; 13 grandchildren; his step-mother Judy and sisters Debbie, Kelly, Karen, and Kori. He is preceded in death by his daughter Brooke and his parents Thomas and Patricia.
Services for Bobby will be held in Show Low at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs, on Jan. 30, 2021. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at the Lakeside Cemetery, located at 1265 Larson Road.
