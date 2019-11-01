Robert Tuckfield

Robert William Tuckfield Sr., 71, of Joseph City, died Oct. 21, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Logan, Utah, to Bill and Norma Tuckfield.
Bob graduated from Winslow High School, where he enjoyed athletics and music. Bob was an avid music lover and played in a band across many of the southwest states. He then had a long career at APS, starting 1974 and retired from there after spending over 30 years at the Cholla power plant in Joseph City, where he worked his way up the ranks to shift supervisor. Bob loved fishing and hunting as well and loved taking his boys out to enjoy the outdoors. After retirement Bob took a huge interest in horses and had a true love that kept him happy and busy.
Survivors include his daughter, Randee (Matthew) Kiepke and children Tyler and Taelor; three sons, Robert (Kimber) Tuckfield and children Sadie, Trey, Callie, Nathan, Paige, Tessa, Tustin; Dusty Tuckfield, and children Malarie, Levi, Logan, and Linkin and Trent Tuckfield; sister Linda (Wayne) Hulsey; brother Ron (Deb) Tuckfield and sister Charlie (Todd) Carter.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Norma Tuckfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8181 Westover St. in Joseph City, with a viewing one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Joseph City Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
