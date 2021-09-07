Robert (Bob) Alban Wenning, age 89, of Snowflake Az, passed away July 31, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen Hans and Emma Lillian(Andrews) Wenning and his brother, James Owen Wenning. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorene Lawrence Wenning of Snowflake AZ, and children, Sandra White of Virginia Beach, Robert A Wenning Jr., of Sparks NV., Barbara Sugaski, of Casa Grande, AZ and Lisa Devlin of Blue Ridge Summit PA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Robert Wenning III, Sarah White Lyons, Grant Sugaski, Katlin White, Maddie Devlin, Kyle Sugaski and 5 great grandchildren, Cierra, Sabrina, Robert IV, Samantha and Rion. Bob was a quiet, fair, and generous man. Among many of the organizations that he supported, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital was a favorite. Donations can be made there in his honor. Condolences for the family at www.Legacy.com

