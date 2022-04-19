Robert Wood

Robert Wood, 52, was born November 29, 1968, to Jonie and Michael Wood and passed August 21, 2021, and is now reunited with son, Joshua. 

Robert was an incredible father, papa, brother, son and partner. He raised 6 children (Joshua, Justin, Mckara, Kambri, Shayna, and Chayli) with Lanay Wood and was later partner to Daphne Adams.

Robert is survived by 5 children; 10 grandchildren, that were his world; his mother; grandparents, Shirley and Joe Wood and Novolia and Don Clark, and his partner. 

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

