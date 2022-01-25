Roberta DeMaio

Roberta Ann “Robbie” DeMaio 69,

Robbie was born on July 6th 1952 and died on January 4th 2022. 

She is survived by her husband Robert “Bob”, daughter Clista , sister Linda, brother Robert, 4 step children, 14 grandchildren, 7 great grand children and all of her adoptive children from karaoke.

There will be a celebration of life for her on Feb. 26th at the American Legion in Coolidge from 2 pm till 7pm.

