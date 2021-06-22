Roberta Vitale, 94, died peacefully at home on June 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her children, her closest friends and, naturally, her beloved cats while listening to her "westerns."
Roberta was born on May 2, 1927, in San Francisco, California. She was a fifth-generation Californian, but her daughter Valerie Vitale coaxed her into moving to the White Mountains many years ago to be closer to one another.
Roberta is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family ferociously as well as animals, friends and co-workers. She helped so many in her 94 years on this earth and will be dearly missed.
There will not be a formal service, but Roberta's family will have a celebration of life get-together on June 26, at Fools Hollow Lake starting at noon, at the Blue Bird Ramada. Come help us celebrate her with some food, drink and funny stories about her as there are so many good times we've all had with her. Information can be provided by her daughter Valerie at Cocopipp@gmail.com.
Roberta's final resting place is at the Show Low Cemetery, returned to the earth that she loved so, near a big, beautiful pine tree so she can hear the birds chirping in the sunshine.
If anyone chooses to donate to her funeral fund, it would be greatly appreciated through her daughter Valerie Vitale. Valerie's address is 920 S. Ninth Drive, Show Low AZ. 85901.
