Roberta Wilson

Roberta A. Wilson 76, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born Feb. 23, 1943, in St. Johns, to Ernesto Sanchez and Leonsa Chavez. She was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great and great-great-grandma.
To most everyone she was known as or called "Bobbi". She had four children, Deborah Moreno (Francisco) of St. Johns, Hope Villar (Hank) (dec.) of Page, Michael Rubi (Arlene) of Winslow and Karen Todaro (Shay) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She lived the majority of her life in St. Johns. In 1983 she finally married the love of her life Bobby J. Wilson and together they made the best of their lives. She had an infectious laugh and smile with beautiful green eyes that always lit up a room. She always looked forward to the holidays and of course to our huge yearly family reunions.
She was an administrative assistant for the Apache County Health Department for 18 years, before becoming great stay at home wife. She loved her entire family very much and her memories will live on forever especially through the love she had for dancing and mariachi music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto and Leonsa; her husband, Bobby J. Wilson; sisters Gloria Moreno, Virginia VanHouten, Vivian Sanchez and daughter, Hope T. Villar.
She is survived by her only brother, Raymond Montoya (Merlinda) of St. Johns; three children, Deborah Moreno (Francisco) of St. Johns, Michael Rubi (Arlene) of Winslow, Karen Todaro (Shay) of Albuquerque; six grandchildren, Robert Vallejos of St. Johns, Roberta "Bobbi" Weaver of St. Johns, Asiano Vallejos (Monica) of St. Johns, Rita Vallejos of Show Low, Viviana Sanfilippo (Jeff) of St. Johns, Mackenzie Todaro of Albuquerque; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 203 E. Commercial Street in St. Johns with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
