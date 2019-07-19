Fred “Robin” Hansen entered eternal rest July 15, 2019, in Pinetop, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Jan. 19, 1922 to John Clark Hansen and Ida West. Born and raised in Lakeside, he grew up in the home his father built; formerly the Christmas Tree Restaurant.
Robin proudly served his country in World War II as a staff sargeant in the Army Infantry. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Lois Amos, September 1940. He was a building contractor who built a high school in Flagstaff, many homes and was a housing inspector for Housing and Urban Development. He was captain with the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse. He loved the outdoors, camping and fishing. He enjoyed writing poetry and songs.
Robin is survived by daughters, Dorothy (Ken) Fish and Kathleen Acevedo; grandchildren: Russell “Bret” Fish, Randall B. Fish, Weston B. Fish, Casey B. Fish, Tomi LaRue Henderson, Jeffrey Len Henderson, Fred K. Deifenbaugh and Katrina Robin Garvin; 30 great grandchildren and 43 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years, Dorothy Lois Amos Hansen.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop. An additional viewing will be held Saturday, July 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Buck Springs Chapel in Pinetop. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Buck Springs Chapel in Pinetop. Interment will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Hansen family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
