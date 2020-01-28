Robin Williams

Robin Gayle Williams, 77, died Oct. 4, 2019, in Scottsdale. He was born July 22, 1942, in Snowflake, the son of Archie and Nina Williams.
Robin grew up going to school in Burton, Clay Springs and Snowflake. He always loved working with his hands, mostly on cars. He built many hot rods from the ground up while growing up. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles. He had a great zest for life.
He joined the United States Air Force in 1961. He served in the Vietnam War and volunteered for many deployments there. He served our country for 22 years. He was honorably discharged Dec. 31, 1983. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Young. He took classes in Phoenix to become a computer technician. He helped out many people with their computers, he loved helping others. He was always there if you had a problem or needed help. He had a good and loving heart and will be missed by so many.
He was the youngest son of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by two sisters: Betty Williams of Phoenix and Diann Poteet of Show Low. He had many cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Show Low Cemetery, 550 N. 9th Place, with military honors.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.