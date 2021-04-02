Robyn Perpignani

Robyn Dee Jacobs Perpignani, 64, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Show Low following a lengthy illness. Graveside services were held Tuesday, March 30 at the Show Low Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jack "J.J." Jacobs; son, Vance Perpignani; stepchildren: Jack (Melissa) Perpignani, Michele (Noel) Muklebust, Scott (Stephanie) Perpignani; siblings: Terri Dalton, Kim (Linda) Conwell; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to read the entire obituary and leave an online condolence.
