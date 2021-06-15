Rodger Rhoades

Rodger W. Rhoades, age 80, took his last breath on March 17, 2021 due to Covid related complications.
He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. He loved telling stories and jokes to make us laugh and smile. Rodger was always quick to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it and was happy in doing so. He loved playing the guitar and singing, hunting, road trips and camping. He was loved much and will be greatly missed.
Rodger was born August 9, 1940 in Valentine, NE to Ralph W. Rhodes and Jennie Hamar Rhoades. He was the oldest of 4 children. He attended school in Valentine until moving to Vancouver, WA with his family. At the age of 17 joined the Air Force, serving for 6 years.
Following his discharge he lived and worked in Alabama, Nebraska, Wyoming and California. While employed at CSU Long Beach he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology at the age of 60. After retiring from CSULB he moved to Arizona eventually settling in Show Low.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, his bother Melvin and sister Janet. He is survived by his sweetheart of 27 years, Mikell Rhoades, daughters Lora Rhoades Pope, Kristy Yancey, Lisa Sanders and sons Michael Rhoades, David S. Hofer; his sister Clara Paxton, 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and a huge family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Celebrations of Life are delayed to summer 2021.
